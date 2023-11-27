Noida Land Acquisition Compensation Corruption: SC Asks SIT To Probe Past 15 Years’ Acquisition, Submit Report In 1 Month

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the instance of corruption pertaining to compensation of land acquisition done by the Noida Authority in the past 15 years.

The apex court has also asked the SIT to submit its report within a month. The 3-judge SC bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan have expressed dissatisfaction over the report that the “fact-finding committee” or the SIT submitted following SC's earlier order.

The Supreme Court has posted the case for next hearing on January 17, 2024, before which the SIT has to submit its report.

The present case, being heard by the Supreme court on the anticipatory bail petition filed petitioner Dinesh Kumar Singh (Noida Authority’s former legal adviser) and Virendra Singh Nagar (assistant legal officer).

An FIR was registered in 2021 against the petitioner under sections 420, 468, 471, 120B of IPC read with a section of Prevention of Corruption Act, for causing wrongful loss to Noida authority, alleging that the petitioner involved in obtaining an unauthorized compensation payment of Rs 7,26,80,427 crore.