Academy Welcomes RRR Star Jr NTR To Actors Branch, Fans Say 'Pride Of Indian Cinema'

New Delhi: Alongside global cinema icons, 'RRR' star NT Rama Rao Jr has been lauded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Earlier this year, the Academy extended prestigious invitations to distinguished artists and industry executives to join its ranks in 2023.

While announcing its New Member Class of Actors, The Academy included celebrated actor NT Rama Rao Jr. who is often hailed as the 'Man of Masses'. 'RRR' star shares space alongside global cinema icons such as Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, and Rosa Salazar.

The Academy, with a meticulous approach, selects members based on their professional qualifications, driven by an unwavering commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. Taking to Instagram, fans laud 'RRR' star's achievements.

In the words of The Academy, “In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world.

Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life. The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, N.T. Rama Rao Jr., and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch.”

The announcement brings immense delight to NTR Jr fans and to the Indian cinema community as a whole. The 'RRR' actor continues to shine as one of the most beloved stars in Indian cinema, showcasing his versatility time and again with remarkable performances that range from action to romance, consistently winning over audiences.

It's noteworthy that 'RRR,' a blockbuster featuring NTR Jr., earned an Oscar earlier this year in the Best Original Song category for its dance number ‘Naatu Naatu.’

Currently, Man of Masses, NTR Jr is working on his upcoming magnum opus 'Devara.' Directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, this film will be a parts. Part I is expected to hit the screens on 5th April, 2024.