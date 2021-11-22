Ahead of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, his first look from 'Bangarraju' releases!

Hyderabad: Much-awaited `Bangarraju` marks Akkineni Nagarjuna`s second-time collaboration with director Kalyan Krishna after blockbuster hit `Soggade Chinni Nayana`.

As `Bangarraju` brings the Akkineni father-son duo of Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya together, there is much hype around this venture.

The makers of `Bangarraju` unveiled a brand new poster that features Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's first look from the movie.

As the `Lovestory` actor celebrates his birthday on November 23, the makers released the poster as his birthday present.

In the poster, Naga Chaitanya looks uber cool, as he wears a yellow shirt matched with denim.

To give the village boy appeal, he is seen throwing a fancy cattle prod as he poses while walking with a smirk on his face. The poster gives a festive appeal to the Telugu audience.

Nagarjuna and his son Akkineni Naga Chaitanya are sharing screen space together for the second time for `Bangarraju`, after the memorable `Manam`.

`Bangarraju` is the sequel to Kalyan Krishna`s directorial `Soggade Chinni Nayana`.

Billed to be a wholesome entertainer laced with a good dose of romance, action, and other commercial entertaining elements, the movie is prepping for a huge release soon. Veteran actress Ramya Krishna is playing Nagarjuna`s wife, while `Uppena` fame Krithi Shetty appears as the love interest of Naga Chaitanya.

Anup Rubens provides soundtracks and the first single `Laddunda`, which was released a few days earlier got much hype creating anticipation for the music album of `Bangarraju`.

Zee Studios is co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer. Satyanand has penned the screenplay, while Yuvaraj leads the department of cinematography.