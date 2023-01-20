Allu Arjun arrives in Vizag for 'Pushpa 2' shoot, fans go gaga over his look

NEW DELHI: The highly anticipated 'Pushpa: The Rule' has been making back-to-back headlines since the time the film has been announced. The impact the first part of the film left on the audience was huge and as a result, the fan following of Allu Arjun and the film 'Pushpa' has been increasing by the day. Pushpa fans are crazy and the amount of love they shower on Allu Arjun is tremendous.

As per latest reports, the team of 'Pushpa: The Rule' has arrived at Vizag for a 10-day long shoot. The makers are shooting a fight sequence featuring Allu Arjun. The south superstar has been carrying long tresses for the sequence. Take a look at one of the stills from the film sests featuring Allu Arjun. Sharing the photo, the actor's fanclub mentioned, "Pushpa Raj Arrived at Vizag. 10 days shoot, fight sequence, long hair, HD Still #AlluArjun #Pushpa #RashmikaMandanna."

Check out:

Pushpa Raj Arrived at Vizag .



• 10 days shoot

• fight sequence

• long hair

• HD Still #AlluArjun #Pushpa #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/K32PlzeQV8 — PushpaTheRule (@uicaptures) January 20, 2023

Today, the 'Pushpa' franchise has a separate fanbase amongst the audience. Since the time the first part was released, everything about the film from songs like 'Oo Antava' to Allu Arjun's Power-packed dialogues became a rage amongst the audience.



Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is currently under production.