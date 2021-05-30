हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun pens birthday note for brother Allu Sirish, calls him 'biggest moral support'

The photograph features the two brothers Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish twinning in ivory coloured sherwanis as they posed for the camera.

Allu Arjun pens birthday note for brother Allu Sirish, calls him &#039;biggest moral support&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun has penned a heartwarming birthday note on Sunday for his actor brother Allu Sirish, whom he called his biggest moral support.

Arjun posted a picture on Instagram. The photograph features the two brothers twinning in ivory coloured sherwanis as they posed for the camera.

"Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral support . Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come. @allusirish," Arjun wrote as the caption.

 

Sirish, who turned 34 on Sunday, went on to thank his brother for the note.

He wrote: Thank you Bunny! Love you!!!"

Talking about Arjun's upcoming slate of work, he will be seen in 'Pushpa'.

Based on true events, 'Pushpa' revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing screen space for the first time.

The film is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty. It is slated to release on August 13.

