Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish shares first look of upcoming film 'Prema Kadanta' on his birthday!

Sirish had been treating his fans and followers with pre-looks of the film but he announced the title on his birthday on Sunday (May 30).

Allu Sirish shares first look of upcoming film &#039;Prema Kadanta&#039; on his birthday!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Allu Sirish

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Allu Sirish has redefined the meaning of love in the new posters as he announced the title of his upcoming film "Prema Kadanta" on Sunday.

Sirish had been treating his fans and followers with pre-looks of the film but he announced the title on his birthday on Sunday.

He also unveiled two new first looks of actress Anu Emmanuel and himself from the upcoming movie.

The first poster has the two actors posing in front of the mirror as Sirish kisses Anu`s forehead.

The second image features both of them holding each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

 

"Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of `Prema Kadanta`. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel@ga2pictures @rakeshsashii," Sirish captioned the two images.

"Prema Kadanta" has been directed by Rakesh Sashii and is presented by his father Allu Aravind.

Sirish, who was last seen on the big screen in 'ABCD: American Born Confused Desi' captioned the image as: "Here`s our second pre look. Can`t wait to share the first look tomorrow at 11am. Mark the date and time."

The actor was recently seen in the music video of Darshan Rawal and Neeti Mohan`s song "Vilayati sharaab" alongside Heli Daruwala.

