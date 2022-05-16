हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saunkan Saunkne

Ammy Virk's 'Saunkan Saunkne' beats Box Office record of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh'

'Saunkan Saunkne' has been made under the banner of Naad SStudios, Dreamiyata Pvt. Ltd and JR Production House. The film stars Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira.

Ammy Virk&#039;s &#039;Saunkan Saunkne&#039; beats Box Office record of Diljit Dosanjh&#039;s &#039;Honsla Rakh&#039;
Film poster

NEW DELHI: After raking in Rs 4.20 crores at the Box Office on its release day, 'Saunkan Saunkne' produced by Naad Studios, Zee Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment, has become the highest grossing Punjabi film at the box office by earning Rs 18.10 crores over the weekend.

The movie featuring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, has broken the box office record of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Honsla Rakh' by becoming the biggest grosser of Punjabi cinema, thereby running successfully in cinema halls with a terrific word of mouth. 

Last Friday witnessed three movies clashing at the box office including YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' as well as two regional films by ZEE Studios - Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane (Marathi) and 'Saunkan Saunkne' (Punjabi).

As for Zee Studios, they have truly managed to have a successful run for their films with 'The Kashmir Files' managing to break several records and being an absolute post pandemic success. 

'Dharmaveer' features Prasad Oak in the titular role while 'Saunkan Saunkne' features Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira in leading roles.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saunkan SaunkneDiljit Dosanjhhonsla rakhZee StudiosSargun MehtaNimrat Khaira
Next
Story

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's starrer HIT a century, sees growth on Box Office

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Sunil Jakhar can join BJP