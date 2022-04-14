हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF Chapter 2

As Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ dazzles audiences, makers tease 'KGF: Chapter 3'

Those who saw Prashanth Neel's directorial 'KGF: Chapter 2' have seen a hint that the third instalment of the 'KGF' franchise will also be made.

As Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ dazzles audiences, makers tease &#039;KGF: Chapter 3&#039;

Hyderabad: Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' has opened to rave reviews, and the producers have hinted at an interesting plot twist near the end of the film.

Those who saw Prashanth Neel's directorial 'KGF: Chapter 2' have seen a hint that the third instalment of the 'KGF' franchise will also be made.

Rocky, a Bombay slum kid, rises to the position of business baron in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Karnataka. The first chapter depicts his ascension from poverty to affluence. The second part covers Rocky's reign as 'King of KGF'.

Nobody expected the third chapter until now, but after getting a hint about it near the end of the first, everyone is excited.

For now, Prashanth Neel and his batchmates have kept everything under the wraps. One wonders if 'KGF: Chapter 3' would be made, when would the makers make the news official.

Yash plays Rocky, while Raveena Tandon appears as Ramika Sen, and Sanjay Dutt essays the nefarious villain named Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2' directed by Prashanth Neel.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF Chapter 2YashKGF Chapter 3Prashant NeelSanjay DuttRaveena tandon
Next
Story

'KGF Chapter 2' fever grips Karnataka, police resort to lathi-charge to control Yash fans

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Mushtaq Zargar declared terrorist in UAPA