Chethana Raj

Chethana Raj death mystery: Notice sent to cosmetic clinic where Kannada actress underwent fat-removal surgery!

Chethana Raj death case: From Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, Chethana Raj was reportedly rushed to another hospital named Kaade, where she was declared brought dead after 45 minutes. 

Chethana Raj death mystery: Notice sent to cosmetic clinic where Kannada actress underwent fat-removal surgery!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: A young and budding Kannada television actress, Chethana Raj lost her life at 21 due to a fatal fat-removal surgery. After her family alleged medical negligence by the hospital authorities and filed a complaint at the Basaveshwara Nagar police station, a notice has now been sent to Shetty's Cosmetic Centre. 

CHETHANA RAJ DEATH MYSTERY

From Shetty's Cosmetic Centre, Chethana Raj was reportedly rushed to another hospital named Kaade, where she was declared brought dead after 45 minutes. "Shetty's Cosmetic Centre had license only to run a polyclinic & dispensary, not for the procedure they did (on Chethana Raj). They need to submit a written explanation of this incident. If they don't respond, necessary action will be taken: District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban Dist told ANI.

A CURIOUS CASE OF NEGLIGENCE

Chethana Raj was admitted to Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre on Monday, May 16, 2022, for the plastic surgery. While undergoing the 'fat-free surgery' in the hospital, things went wrong during operation after anaesthesia, police told PTI. As she suffered a cardiac arrest, anaesthetist Dr Melvin rushed her to the Kaade Hospital.

According to a complaint lodged by Dr Sandeep V, the ICU intensivist at the Kaade Hospital, Dr Melvin rushed her to the hospital and 'threatened' everyone to treat her the way he was directing.

He also stated there was no pulse on the victim and tried CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for 45 minutes to revive her but there was no response. He suspected she was brought dead.

"We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and if necessary we may decide to file a report against them. This report is sent to you to bring to your notice that this incident does not appear normal," Dr Sandeep said in his complaint.

There was no immediate response from Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre despite repeated calls and messages.

Chethana Raj became famous after featuring in daily soaps such as 'Doresani' and 'Geetha.' 

(With Agency inputs)

