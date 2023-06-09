Chiranjeevi Leaves Fans Excited With BTS Video From ‘Bholaa Shankar’ Shoot

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film “Bholaa Shankar.” The actor is presently shooting for the film and has been sharing several BTS videos and pictures for fans, keeping them excited. In his latest post, Chiranjeevi shared a making video of a song from the movie. The BTS video shows the actor along with his co-actresses — Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh — all dressed in traditional party outfits. The backdrop and their outfits suggest that it is a sangeet-type song.

The song has been filmed on a grand set with lights and decorations perfectly on point. In the video, Chiranjeevi can be seen having a fun time with the cast and other team members. From laughing it out with his co-actors to having a playful chat with them, the veteran actor is a bliss to watch in the video.

As the video pans, it shows the grand set and the team diligently working to film the song. The clip concludes with a glimpse of the actors synchronising their steps to the captivating melody, accompanied by a brief snippet of the song.

Without giving any details about the video in his caption, the megastar added the hashtag "ChiruLeaks" while mentioning his co-stars.

As soon as the video was shared, fans took to the comment section and expressed their excitement. A fan wrote, "Bosss" with a fire emoji, while another one commented, "Age 68 just a number look at their megastar body language, physic charm. OMG."

"Such happy faces!", a third user chimed in.

About ‘Bholaa Shankar'

An official remake of the Tamil film “Vedalam,” Bholaa Shankar features Chiranjeevi in the lead, who plays the role of a dotting brother who will go down to hunt criminals for the sake of his sister (Keerthy Suresh). The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is expected to release on August 11.

Having a massive fan following across the country and even abroad, Chiranjeevi knows how to keep his fans impressed and excited with his social media posts. His latest BTS video is ample proof of his craze among fans.