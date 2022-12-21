Connect movie review early predictions, critics and fan reactions: Nayanthara starrer gets high praise!

New Delhi: As Nayanthara's Tamil horror thriller film 'Connect' is all set to release tomorrow in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, it has started to collect praise from critics and trade analysts. As the popularity of the film has been rising ever since the release of its trailer that compelled the makers to release its Hindi version, having such praising comments from the critics and the trade analysts are worthwhile and has certainly raised our anticipation to watch the film.

As the early reviews of Nayanthara starrer 'Connect' have started to take the surface on the social media universe, critics and trade analysts were seen praising the film for its absolutely brilliant and gripping horror story while the performance of Nayanthara also impressed the cinema analysts. Apart from this, the brilliant direction of Ashwin Saravanan was also been praised for making this cinematic wonder worth a while to add to our watch list after giving films like 'Maya' and 'Game Over' that were both watched by the Hindi belt audience and now its time for 'Connect'.

The critics and trade analysts have heaped high praise for the movie. Take a look here:

3.5/5. A engaging & gripping paranormal thriller. #Nayanthara is fantastic and holds it together along with good sound design & production values. Story based on home quarantine during covid period & exorcism via Wi-Fi used smartly by dir @Ashwin_saravana pic.twitter.com/vhXfIYavvT — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) December 21, 2022

A must watch theatrical experience film don't miss it ! LADY SUPERSTAR NAYANTHARA steal the show in all the way

#Connect - A gruesome horror thriller set in the milieu of lockdown which is elevated by the terrific sound design, spectacular visuals and strong performances. Ashwin Saravanan keeps us connected with the film with a brilliant command over his narrative. pic.twitter.com/160f6dmBTf — A K (@iamakshy_06) December 19, 2022

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, 'Connect' is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and is all set to release on 22 December 2022 in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam and on 30th December in Hindi.