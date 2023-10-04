trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670941
Devara: Koratala Siva Announces NTR Jr Starrer To Be Made In Two Parts

'Devara' is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. Part I of 'Devara' is slated to hit the screens on April 5, 2024, pan-India. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Global star NTR Jr's highly anticipated action drama 'Devara' has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Touted to be the biggest release of 2024, the magnum opus is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Koratala Siva. Just when fans were excited to learn about the completion of an intense underwater sequence in the film, the makers of 'Devara' have now made an announcement that cannot be missed.

Taking to social media, film's director Koratala Siva revealed that the high-budget spectacle will be made in two parts owing to its powerful storyline and grandeur. 

Rejoicing 'Devara' fans across the globe with this big announcement, Koratala Siva said, "The film is set against the forgotten lands of coastal India and the canvas is too big. As we started shooting the film, the canvas revealed itself and started getting bigger and bigger. Every character in the film has its own weight and they need to be explored and established in depth and in detail, which we can’t justify in one part. So, we took the decision to tell this big story and canvas in two parts. The story won’t change in shape but will thrive in scale. One of the biggest canvases ever of ‘Devara’ will be done in two parts and April 5, 2024, is just the beginning."

The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. 'Devara' also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

