DEVARA: PART 1

'Devara Part 1' Shooting Finishes: NTR Bids Adieu To Sets, Shares Special Moment

NTR Jr has wrapped up filming for Devara: Part 1, set to be release on September 27, 2024.

|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Devara Part 1' Shooting Finishes: NTR Bids Adieu To Sets, Shares Special Moment (Image: @ jrntr/Instagram)

Hyderabad: It's a wrap for actor NTR Jr on 'Devara: Part 1'.

NTR Jr took to X and dropped a picture from the sets, sharing that he finished the shoot for the film in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can't wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September," he wrote.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it. "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases." The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

Meanwhile, NTR Jr is collaborating with 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel for a new film.

Last week, the #NTRNEEL team announced the project with an auspicious muhurat puja, which was attended by NTR Jr, Prashanth Neel, their families, and producers from NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers.

Produced by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, "NTRNEEL" is set to be a grand spectacle.

The update left moviegoers extremely excited."Best news of the day," a social media user commented.

"This will be blockbuster for sure," another user wrote.

NTR Jr also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan in his kitty.

