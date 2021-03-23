हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhanush

Dhanush says it feels like blessing after winning second National Award for 'Asuran'

South superstar Dhanush, who won his second National Film Award on Monday, extended his gratitude to his fans and collaborators for his win and stated that bagging the top acting honour has been nothing short of a 'blessing'.

Dhanush says it feels like blessing after winning second National Award for &#039;Asuran&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Chennai: South star Dhanush thanked his fans and collaborators for his National Award win for 'Asuran', saying that bagging the top acting honour twice in his career has been nothing short of a 'blessing'. Dhanush bagged the best actor award for his role in filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil hit at the 67th National Film Awards, announced on Monday.

The 37-year-old actor had earlier won the honour for his 2011 action thriller 'Aadukalam'. In a statement shared on Twitter, Dhanush said he is humbled by the love and accolades coming his way in his career of nearly two decades.

"I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious national award for 'Asuran'. To win one best actor award is a dream, to win two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far," Dhanush said. The actor shared the best actor award with Manoj Bajpayee for his role in 'Bhonsle'.

'Asuran' features Dhanush as Sivasamy, a farmer on the run with his family in a bid to protect his son who has killed an upper-caste landlord in vengeance.

The movie, which also features Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj, also bagged the National Award for the best Tamil feature film.

Dhanush thanked Vetrimaaran for giving him the role of Sivasamy and said he never thought he would find a "friend, companion and a brother" in the director when they had first met, more than a decade ago.

The duo have previously worked in critically-acclaimed movies such as 2007's 'Polladhavan', 'Aadukalam' and 'Vada Chennai' (2018).

"I am so proud of the four films we have worked together and the two films we have produced together. I am very glad you chose to believe in me so much and I chose to believe in you. Now can't wait to hear what you have written for me next. A big hug."

Dhanush thanked the National Award jury, 'Asuran' producer Kalaippuli S Thanu and the entire team of the film.

The actor also acknowledged the love and support of his fans and called them his pillars of strength. "It's the unconditional love you all give me that keeps me going. Can't thank you all enough. I love you all to the moon and back. Please spread love and nothing else," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DhanushNational Film AwardasuranAsuran National Film Award
Next
Story

Thalaivi trailer to be launched today, Kangana Ranaut embodies J Jayalalithaa in new motion poster

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Sachin Vaze case: 'Will put you in jail', Navneet Rana alleges threat by Shiv Sena MP