Ajith

Entertainment news: #GetWellSoonThala trends on Twitter after Ajith suffers minor injuries during Valimai shoot

Ajith Kumar suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt during the shooting of his upcoming project 'Valimai' in Chennai. 

New Delhi: South superstar Ajith Kumar fans have been praying for his speedy recovery after he suffered minor injuries while performing a bike stunt during the shooting of his upcoming project 'Valimai' in Chennai. #GetWellSoonThala is one of the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday and tweets wishing him the best have been posted in plenty. 

Media reports claim that Ajith, despite being injured, shot for the entire sequence and wrapped the schedule on time. A source told The Times Of India, "Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs." Ajith visited a doctor only after finishing the shoot and he will recover in a few days and join the next schedule, the report added. The shooting of 'Valimai' will resume in Hyderabad next week.

Soon after reports of Ajith's injury made headlines, tweets such as "No words to describe your dedication level. We feel bad. Expect the speedy recovery and come with full energy" and "Get well soon, Thala" took over Twitter. 

Here's how Ajith's fans wished him a speedy recovery.

'Valimai', a Tamil action-thriller, is being directed by H Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor. The film features Ajith is the lead role and is scheduled to release on Diwali. This is Ajith's second collaboration with the director-producer duo. Their first film together was 'Nerkonda Paarvai', a Tamil remake of Hindi blockbuster 'Pink'.

Ajith
