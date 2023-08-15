Happy Independence Day: Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Starrer 'Kushi' To Hold Grand Musical Event

New Delhi: The much-awaited romantic drama of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Kushi' has been the talk of the town for various reasons. From songs to the trailer, the audience has been left mesmerized. The team 'Kushi' announced the biggest musical event on Independence Day that will see the presence of the lead star cast along with the musician, singers, and other members. As the team is going to make the musical evening an unforgettable experience for all the attendees, the makers are leaving no stone unturned and the preparations for the concert are now going in full swing. The event will take place at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

As the music of Kushi has won hearts all across the nation, this musical event is a perfect treat to commemorate the music of this romantic film. To give the audiences one of a kind experience with this musical extravaganza night, the preparations for the concert are in full swing, and keeping in mind the theme of Independence Day, the makers have set up the lights, arrangements, and everything as per the theme.

Kushi's biggest musical concert will see the performance of the most desirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it will be filled with blockbuster performances of the magical musician, the music director Hesham Abdul Wahab along with a talented Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi.



Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going by the trailer ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.