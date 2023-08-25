New Delhi: Rajinikanth's action-entertainer 'Jailer' is all set to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic Box Office on Friday (August 25). The film collected Rs 3 crore from all languages on its third Thursday (Aug 24) as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This takes its India total to Rs 298.75 crore. Overall, the film's worldwide collection stands at Rs 582.65 crore.

Columnist Manobala Vijayabalan shared the latest collections of the film, giving an insight into its weekly performance at the Box Office. As per Manobala, the film collected Rs 450.80 crore in its first week and Rs 124.18 crore in the second week. He wrore, "#Jailer WW Box Office. CROSSES Rs 575 gross mark in just 15 days. Second FASTEST to achieve this feat after #2Point0 which took just 9 days.#Rajinikanth #ShivaRajKumar #Mohanlal

ENTERS 3rd week on a positive note.



Week 1 - Rs 450.80 cr

Week 2 - Rs 124.18 cr

Week 3 - Rs 7.67 cr

Total - Rs 582.65 cr

#Jailer WW Box Office



CROSSES _5_7_5_ cr gross mark in just 15 days.



Second FASTEST to achieve this feat after #2Point0 which took just 9 days.



||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal||



ENTERS 3rd week on a positive note.



Week 1 - _ 450.80 cr

Week 2 - _ 124.18 cr

Week_ pic.twitter.com/Sa4ozpqLty — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 25, 2023

As per Manobala, 'Jailer' is poised to close at around Rs 600 crore globally.

'Jailer' has also become the third film to cross Rs 500 crore after '2.0' and 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Jailer' saw a mammoth opening of Rs 48 crore, which also remains its highest single-day collection. The Tamil film has been dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Telugu as well and released in theatres on August 10. The film's terrific performance at the Box Office comes while it faces a clash with 'OMG 2' and 'Gadar 2: Ek Katha'.

Starring Rajinikanth in the role of a retired jailer, the plot of the film revolves around a prison break where a gang tries to free their leader while Jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian stops them. The film also features Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Naga Babu, Makarand Deshpande are seen in special appearances in the film.

The film has been produced by Sun Pictures while the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.