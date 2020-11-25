हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jalikatu

Malayalam film 'Jallikattu' is India's entry for Oscars 2021

The Malayalam film creatively captures the vicious side of humanity and has given India a chance at winning an Oscar

Malayalam film &#039;Jallikattu&#039; is India&#039;s entry for Oscars 2021
Credit: IMDB

Mumbai: The Malayalam film, 'Jallikattu', has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards, 2021.

The news was confirmed trade analyst Ramesh Bala. "Lijo Jose Pellissery's #Jallikattu is India's entry for the Best International Film #Oscar category," Bala wrote on official Twitter account.

The 2019 action drama is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery with a screenplay by S. Hareesh and R. Jayakumar. It is based on the short story named Maoist by Hareesh. The film stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran.

The story revolves around a buffalo that flees from a slaughterhouse in a remote hill town of Kerala, and how the entire townsfolk end up in its hunt. As the hapless animal runs riot in the town, the plot brings alive the vicious side of humanity.

The film had its international premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. It has been screened at the 24th Busan International Film Festival before theatrical release on October 4 last year in Kerala.

Pellissery was feted with the Best Director award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Tags:
jalikatu#OscarsMalayalam movieLijo Jose Pellissery
Next
Story

Now, south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making memories in Maldives. See postcard-worthy pics
  • 92,22,216Confirmed
  • 1,34,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,89,00,313Confirmed
  • 13,92,213Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M31S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; Nov 25, 2020