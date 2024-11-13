Advertisement
KANGUVA

Kanguva: Suriya Says, 'Calm Before The Storm' As Release Approaches

As the release of ‘Kanguva’ draws near, Suriya and producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja reflect on the dedication and emotional journey behind bringing this epic film to life. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kanguva: Suriya Says, 'Calm Before The Storm' As Release Approaches File Photo

With the grand release of the highly anticipated film Kanguva approaching, actor Suriya and the film’s producer, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, shared insights into the emotional journey behind the project at a recent press conference. Their reflections highlighted the dedication, hard work, and optimism that have gone into bringing this ambitious project to life. 

Suriya, who stars in the lead role, described the sense of calm before the excitement of the release builds. Reflecting on this pivotal moment, he said, “I think a calm before this storm, trying to be as calm as possible and giving all positivity, just manifesting in. I just want everybody associated with this film to be really, really happy and proud. It's just that in Tamil Nadu, we make another person happy. That’s what true happiness is. I’m really hoping that happens with the film.”  

For Suriya, each film is like a cherished creation, and Kanguva is no different. “For this film also, we have given a lot of love and hoping the 14th will be a celebration for all of us,” he added, expressing his hope that the film will bring joy to audiences. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)

 

Producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja also conveyed the intense commitment that he and the director, Siva, invested in the project. Speaking candidly about the demanding process, he remarked, “Director Siva sir didn’t sleep for the last 90 days, and I didn’t sleep for the last 30 days. So I think after seeing the result and seeing the audience's excitement, I think we should take good rest.” His words reflect the exhaustive effort put into making Kanguva a cinematic spectacle. 

Set to release on November 14, 2024, Kanguva stands as one of India’s biggest and most expensive films, with a budget exceeding 350 crore INR. Surpassing even blockbusters like Pushpa and Singham in scale, the film has been shot across seven countries, with the team working to capture an authentic prehistoric look.  

For the technical departments such as action and cinematography, Hollywood experts were brought in to elevate the film's production value. One of the film’s highlights includes a massive war sequence with over 10,000 extras, making it one of Indian cinema's most ambitious productions. 

To ensure the film reaches audiences worldwide, Studio Green has collaborated with leading distribution companies, securing a wide-scale global release. Kanguva promises not just to be a visual treat but a landmark in Indian filmmaking, setting new standards in terms of scale and scope.

