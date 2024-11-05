Advertisement
KANTARA: CHAPTER 1

'Kantara: Chapter 1' Back In Action: Rishab Shetty Begins 60-Day Marathon Shoot

Rishab Shetty has resumed a 60-day marathon shoot for 'Kantara: Chapter 1', with the film's action sequences featuring his extensive training in horse riding and Kalaripayattu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
New Delhi: After the massive success of 'Kantara', Hombale Films' highly anticipated prequel, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', is gearing up to raise the bar even higher. With excitement building around the film, lead actor and director Rishab Shetty has kicked off an intense 60-day marathon shoot to bring this gripping tale to life.

Currently midway through production, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is entering its third shooting schedule, which promises to be a whirlwind of non-stop action and creativity. The extended 60-day shoot will see Rishab and his team working tirelessly to deliver a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

In preparation for his role, Rishab has undergone rigorous training in horse riding and Kalaripayattu, the ancient Indian martial art, which will play a key role in the film's action sequences. Having spent over a year perfecting these skills, he is set to showcase his new expertise in high-intensity scenes, ensuring that the film’s action is both authentic and visually striking.

Following the success of 'Bagheera', Hombale Films continues to dominate the industry with a string of exciting projects, including 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam', keeping fans eagerly anticipating what's next from the powerhouse production house.

