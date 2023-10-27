Kantara Rakes In Official Selection Of The 54th International Film Festival Of India

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' was released in 2022 and took the nation by storm. While the film brought an extremely engaging story from the heartlands of India, it emerged as a sleeper hit that became a blockbuster of the year.



While 'Kantara' has been receiving enormous love and appreciation from the masses across the globe, now, it has brought yet another prestige to its name as the film made its official selection in the prestigious Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India. Now, 'Kantara's divine magical experience is expected to be seen again in the International Film Festival of India screening.

The Indian Panorama is a flagship segment of the IFFI that showcases the best of Indian cinema. It is a curated selection of feature and non-feature films that represent the diversity and excellence of Indian filmmaking.

KANTARA

'Kantara', written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is a rural drama set in the coastal Karnataka region. It tells the story of a young man who is caught in the conflict between tradition and modernity. The film has been praised for its stunning visuals, strong performances, and its exploration of themes such as culture, identity, and faith. The selection of Kantara for the Indian Panorama is a testament to the film's quality and its appeal to a global audience. It is also a recognition of Hombale Films' commitment to producing high-quality Kannada films.

Hombale Films Kantara has been selected for the Indian Panorama of the 54th International Film Festival of India which is scheduled to be held in Goa from 20th-28th November 2023. While the film has left the nation absolutely berserk, it is sure to spread the same at the film festival.

Moreover, as the film was released in 2022, its madness is still evident across the Navaratri season as 'Kantara'-themed Durga pandal and Idol in Kolkata have been seen. With the mesmerising visuals and amazing story, The audience enjoyed the most divine experience on the big screen with the film.

Apart from this, Hombale Films is currently working on the next part of 'Kantara' which is going to be a prequel. Apart from this, they have a 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'.