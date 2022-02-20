हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Keerthy Suresh's poster for her music video 'Gandhari' out now

Actress Keerthy Suresh has geared up to treat her fans and followers with her upcoming music video titled 'Gandhari'. A poster was released on Sunday to announce the release of the music video.

NEW DELHI: Actress Keerthy Suresh has geared up to treat her fans and followers with her upcoming music video titled 'Gandhari'. A poster was released on Sunday to announce the release of the music video.

 

The poster of the song shows Keerthy in a floral print traditional lehenga, as she is seen dancing. The music for the upcoming music video is composed by Pawan CH of 'Love Story' fame. The song will be out on Monday.

The 'Mahanati' actress, who took to her social media handle to thank Sony Music South and production house, The Route wrote, "One project that is very close to my heart! Presenting to you, #Gandhari! So happy to be associated with @TheRoute and @SonyMusicSouth Releasing tomorrow!".

 

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh's first-time collaboration with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu - 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' will hit the screens soon. Keerthy will then share the screen opposite Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi in their upcoming movie 'Bholaa Shankar'.

