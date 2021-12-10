Kerala Court temporarily stays release of Prithviraj's blockbuster film 'Kaduva'

Kochi: In a partial setback to veteran director Shaji Kailas, who was returning to the film industry after a gap of few years, his blockbuster film 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj, slated for release next month has been stayed temporarily by a local court, here on Friday.

The petitioner's family with a rich pedigree hailing from Kottayam district was earlier approached by Kailas to make a film about his long-running feud with a yesteryear top police official, subject to certain conditions like the screenplay should be written by Renji Panicker and the lead role should be played either by Mohanlal or Suresh Gopi.

It was also pointed out the films should be titled 'Vyakhram' and the lead character should not be portrayed of taking law into his hands.

But nothing happened towards the making of the film and the project was dropped.

Later, when reports surfaced that a film titled 'Kaduva' was coming up with Prithviraj in the lead role and further probe by the petitioner revealed that the film was based on his life.

And then he approached the court and in his plea he pointed out that the film was nothing but his own tale and he was portrayed as a villain more than a hero and the acts in the film was contrary to his life and hence would be defaming and his reputation could be dented.

With this the court granted a temporary stay for the film to be released in full or in parts and posted the case for further hearing on the 14th of this month.

Kailas is known for his hugely successful films and has by now directed over 40 films, but for the past few years he has been having a quiet time.