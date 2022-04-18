हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF Chapter 2

'KGF Chapter 2' BO collection Day 4: Yash's film crosses Rs 550 crore, becomes 2nd highest grosser worldwide

'KGF Chapter 2' smashes box-office records. The Kannada film becomes the second higest grosser at the worldwide box-office for April 15th to 17th weekend.

&#039;KGF Chapter 2&#039; BO collection Day 4: Yash&#039;s film crosses Rs 550 crore, becomes 2nd highest grosser worldwide

New Delhi: Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is continuing with its massive success at the box-office. Prashant Neel directed magnum opus has crossed Rs 550 crore at the international box-office within the first four days of its release by minting Rs 132 crore on its fourth day. This has taken the total earnings across all language versions to a whopping Rs 551.83 crore. The Kannada film is also a super-hit in the Hindi belt with a phenomenal collection of Rs 193.99 in four days.

Film analyst Manobala Vijaybalan tweeted about Yash starrer crossing Rs 500 crore. “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days. Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr Day 4 - ₹132.13 cr Total - ₹ 551.83 cr #2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2,” read his tweet.

‘KGF Chapter 2’ has also become the second-highest-grossing film in the world over the recently-concluded weekend, with only ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ above it.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “Here is @Comscore Global Top 10 Movies for the Apr 15th to 17th Weekend..#KGFChapter2 is at No.2”.

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is a sequel to the Kannada blockbuster ‘KGF Chapter 1’ that was directed by Prashanth Neel . First part of the KGF story follows an underdog who subsequently becomes a violent gangster, with Yash in the lead.

The second instalment of the film also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran. ‘KGF Chapter 2’ released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Talking about KGF’s success, Prashant in an interview with news agency PTI had shared, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash. For me, the idea was to connect with people with the mother-son story."

