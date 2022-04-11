हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF Chapter 2

'KGF Chapter 2’: Yash aka Rocky Bhai's digital avatars from KGFverse sells NFT tokens in record time

The `KGF` franchise has now become the quickest to sell out 1000 NFT tokens in India.`KGFverse` is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to fans.

'KGF Chapter 2': Yash aka Rocky Bhai's digital avatars from KGFverse sells NFT tokens in record time

New Delhi: With `KGF: Chapter 2` set to release nationwide on April 14, 2022, its makers have fuelled the anticipation by introducing `KGFverse`, where fans can explore and experience its protagonist Rocky Bhai`s world in the Metaverse.

Similar to how the upcoming instalment`s trailer had set records through maximum views within the shortest time; the `KGF` franchise has now become the quickest to sell out 1000 NFT tokens in India.`KGFverse` is a digital avatar-based universe dedicated to fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Unveiling in parts, in the days to come, the makers will be enabling the fan community to build a series of virtual environments and games as an extension of the franchise into the Metaverse.

Starting with owning the tokens of El-Dorado (the book on which the KGF franchise is based), fans can become part of an exclusive club that gives them access to avatars, props, land parcels and other memorabilia from the movie in the form of NFTs.

Members will also get exclusive access to other NFTs, surprise airdrops and the opportunity to attend in-person events of the movie.`KGF: Chapter 2`, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, will release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

It has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.P

