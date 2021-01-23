हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
warina hussain

Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain bags a South film? Here's what we know

After her debut, Warina did a uber-cool song with Badshah which was an instant chartbuster, She also got to share screen space with Salman Khan for a special number in the super hit franchise ‘Dabangg 3’ called ‘Munna Badnam Hua. 

Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain bags a South film? Here&#039;s what we know
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Warina Hussain is shooting for her next project ‘The Incomplete Man’ in Goa. While her fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, sources reveal that Warina has given a nod for a south project with NTR production which will be a great treat for her fans. 

According to the sources she will be travelling to Hyderabad next month after her completion of the Goa schedule.

Previously, on the work front, the talented actress Warina Hussain garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her performance in her debut movie ‘Loveyatri’, produced by Salman Khan Films. 

After her debut, Warina did a uber-cool song with Badshah which was an instant chartbuster, She also got to share screen space with Salman Khan for a special number in the super hit franchise ‘Dabangg 3’ called ‘Munna Badnam Hua. With amazing dance skills and charismatic Appearance, she sure is going to make a unique place in the south.

 

Tags:
warina hussainwarina hussain filmswarina hussain picsLoveyatri
