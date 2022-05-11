Mahesh Babu CLARIFIES his 'Bollywood can't afford me' viral comment!

New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu recently hogged the limelight over a statement he made at actor Adivi Sesh's 'Major' trailer launch, which has sparked a debate. When asked about joining Hindi films at the event, the famous star said, 'Bollywood cannot afford me'. Ever since his tongue-in-cheek comment made on Hindi films has created a lot of buzz on social media with fans debating over it.

MAHESH BABU'S PRESS NOTE

Soon after the statement went viral, Mahesh Babu's team issued a press note claiming that what he said had been taken out of context. His team shared a note which reads:

"Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places."

MAHESH BABU'S STATEMENT ON BOLLYWOOD

For the unversed, the Okkadu actor said, "I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don't want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here. I've always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn't be more pleased."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy promoting his upcoming big release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Soon after that he will be working with SS Rajamouli for one of his projects which is tentatively titled SSMB 29.

Sarkaru Vaari Paatau is written and directed by Parasuram. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. The actioner features Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh while Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju play supporting roles.