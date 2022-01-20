Not divorce but family quarrel: Dhanush's father on son’s separation with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush and his filmmaker wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth shocked fans when they announced their separation in a joint statement on social media after 18 years of marriage on Monday (January 17). However, now Dhanush’s father Tamil filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has dismissed divorce between the couple and calls their separation a result of a ‘family quarrel’ that takes place between married couples.

Kasthuri Raja told all this in an interview with Dailythandhi newspaper. Speaking further about the issue, he revealed, “Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice".

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

The couple’s identical note on their separation read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D”.

Aishwaryaa’s superstar father Rajnikanth has not yet spoken about his daughter’s separation with Dhanush.