Thamira

Noted Tamil director Thamira dies at 53, succumbs to COVID-19 complications

Prominent director Thamira passed away on Tuesday (April 17) due to COVID-19 related complications leaving the Tamil film industry and his fans in shock.

Twitter: Ramesh Bala

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, Tamil director Thamira died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. According to reports, he was 53 at the time of death.
 
With all the suffering caused by the COVID-19 crisis and the lives it has already taken, the news of his sudden death comes as another tearful shock.

The South film industry is in shock and many of his colleagues and fans have taken to social media to condole his untimely demise and pay tribute to the late director.
 
Here are tweets by fellow film industry members and fans

Before making his directorial debut, Thamira assisted filmmakers K Balachander and Bharathiraja on sets to learn the ropes of filmmaking. 

Later, he came out with his self-directed film 'Rettaisuzhi,' starring K Balachander, Bharathiraja, Anjali, and Aari in 2010.

After that, he directed 'Aan Devathai' that released in 2018 which had music by Ghibran, who also took to Twitter to condole the late director's demise.
 
He also directed the upcoming web series 'My Perfect Husband' starring Sathyaraj and Seetha.

