Noted Tamil director Thamira dies at 53, succumbs to COVID-19 complications

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, Tamil director Thamira died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. According to reports, he was 53 at the time of death.



With all the suffering caused by the COVID-19 crisis and the lives it has already taken, the news of his sudden death comes as another tearful shock.

The South film industry is in shock and many of his colleagues and fans have taken to social media to condole his untimely demise and pay tribute to the late director.



Here are tweets by fellow film industry members and fans:

News is coming in that Tamil Dir #Thamira who directed #AanDevathai and #RettaiSuzhi passed away due to #Covid this morning in Chennai.. He was getting treatment in Maya Hospital, near Ashok Pillar.. Condolences to his near and dear ones.. May his soul RIP! @johnmediamanagr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 27, 2021

Director #Thamira (Aan Devathai, Rettai Suzhi fame) has unfortunately lost his battle to Covid. He passed away today mrng. May his soul RIP Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends! @johnmediamanagr — Kaushik LM ( #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 27, 2021

#RIPThamira sir can’t believe this! An amazing human and a great creator. you will be truly missed sir — neelima esai (@neelimaesai) April 27, 2021

Sad to hear#AanDevathai and #RettaiSuzhi director #Thamira passed away due to #Covid this morning...

Condolences to his near and dear ones..

May his soul RIP! #RIPThamira sir — Jegatha (@p_jegatha) April 27, 2021

Absolutely shocking to hear. Very sad. Life is becoming very short for many. Director #Thamira is a fine gentleman & a good friend. Unable to accept these losses. #RIPThamira sir. You will be badly missed by us. Condolences to his family. Take care friends. Be safe — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 27, 2021

Before making his directorial debut, Thamira assisted filmmakers K Balachander and Bharathiraja on sets to learn the ropes of filmmaking.

Later, he came out with his self-directed film 'Rettaisuzhi,' starring K Balachander, Bharathiraja, Anjali, and Aari in 2010.

After that, he directed 'Aan Devathai' that released in 2018 which had music by Ghibran, who also took to Twitter to condole the late director's demise.



He also directed the upcoming web series 'My Perfect Husband' starring Sathyaraj and Seetha.