New Delhi: Man of Masses NT Rama Rao Jr is all set to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a project. The film is tentatively titled 'NTR31'. But since then, not a lot of details have been revealed about the film. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the filming will officially begin in April 2024. Mythri Movie Makers made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The most awaited project of @tarak9999 & #PrashanthNeel will commence in April 2024; The prestigious high-octane spectacle will create a new benchmark in Indian Cinema," read the post.

'NTR31' would mark the first collaboration between the NT Rama Rao and Prashanth Neel.

This film will be produced by prestigious production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts and one hears that the team plans on mounting the film on an unparalleled scale. Prashanth Neel, who is also writing the script of the film, is said to be putting together an action-thriller and that comes as no surprise, given his penchant for 'high-octane' spectacles.

NTR Jr is currently busy with 'Devara' and the shoot is progressing at a quick pace. The upcoming Telugu action-drama will be produced by Koratala Siva and will mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film will also feature Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Shine Tom Chacko, Abhimanyu Singh and others. The music for 'Devara' has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

'Devara- I' is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 April 2024, including Telugu, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.