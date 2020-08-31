Onam 2020: Love birds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan arrive in Kochi to celebrate the festival

New Delhi: Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have landed in Kochi, her hometown, to celebrate Onam with family and friends. Vignesh gave a sneak peek into their travel itinerary on social media and revealed that they came out of their home after "8 months of hibernation".

Nayanthara and Vignesh took a private jet from Chennai to Kochi. Nayanthara looked effortlessly chic in a black pantsuit, which she paired with a pair of yellow heels and a high bun. Meanwhile, Vignesh was dressed casually.

"Touchdown - Kochi. Happy Onam," the filmmaker captioned his post. Fans of the star couple have made their pictures trend on the internet like anything.

See the photo and video here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for five years.

On the work front, they are currently working together on ‘Netrikann’, produced by Vignesh. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.