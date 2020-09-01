Onam 2020: Pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the celebrations are viral

New Delhi: Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have sent the internet into a meltdown with pictures from their Onam festivities. They touched down in Kochi right in time to celebrate Onam with Nayanthara's family. Pictures from the celebrations have been posted by Vignesh on social media. Both Nayanthara and Vignesh wore traditional white outfits and the actress looked radiant.

“Onam wishes to all the lovely people around. Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces,” Vignesh wrote while sharing a set of loved-up pictures of the couple.

Here are some more pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh’s Onam festivities that have taken over the internet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh took a private jet from Chennai to reach Kochi. The filmmaker revealed that the couple came out of their home after "8 months of hibernation".

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love during the shooting of ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They have been together for five years.

On the work front, they are currently working together on ‘Netrikann’, produced by Vignesh. She was last seen opposite superstar Rajinikanth in ‘Darbar’.