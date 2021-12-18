हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rashmika mandanna

'Overacting': Rashmika Mandanna gets TROLLED after she tries to speak Hindi at Pushpa press event

Rashmika Mandanna plans to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

&#039;Overacting&#039;: Rashmika Mandanna gets TROLLED after she tries to speak Hindi at Pushpa press event
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: South actress Rashmika Mandanna lovingly called 'National Crush' was heavily trolled by netizens after a clip of her speaking in Hindi at a press event for 'Pushpa' went viral on the internet. 

In the video, Rashmika was seen wearing a shimmery green saree and attempted to talk to Hindi. While paparazzi at the event cheered for the young starlet, netizens were not so kind to the actress. Many claimed that Rashmika was trying to be 'over cute' and that she was 'overacting'. Others also questioned why she's called the 'national crush'.

Take a look at the video:

 

Earlier, the actress was trolled for an underwear ad in which she featured with Vicky Kaushal. Netizens objected to the ad as it showed the actress ogling at Vicky's briefs and they deemed it as inappropriate. 

Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Pushpa' released on Friday (December 17). Apart from Rashmika, Pushpa also features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

On the work front, Rashmika will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. 

The actress will also be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's film ‘Deadly’.

