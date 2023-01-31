Pepsi Announces ‘KGF’ Star Yash as Their Brand Ambassador, Rocky Bhai adds Another Feather to his cap!

New Delhi: The way Yash has redefined the statement of stardom with the super success of ‘KGF 2’ in the post-pandemic era is truly exemplary. The success of the film not only introduced the audience to a new cinema but it has also given them a new superstar to look up to that resulting in filling up the theaters with a huge crowd of audience.

But of course, as it's a long time now since the film has been released, the audience surely has very less of him on the big screen which has resulted in rising curiosity to watch him in the films. However, the Rocking star also couldn't stay apart from his fans for a long while he certainly made an appearance in a television commercial as a brand ambassador.

Superstar Yash has recently come on board with Pepsi for a commercial as he has been announced as their Pan India brand ambassador. The superstar has himself taken this to his social media, to bring this news to his fans. Yash has certainly shot a commercial for Pepsi and must say there couldn't be any big reason for his fans to celebrate. It is indeed a treat for Yash's fans who are eagerly looking forward to watching him on the screen after ‘KGF 2’.

Be it creating a trend in the market with his style in the film to taking the Kannada industry on the world map, Yash holds all the credit to create examples of success that no one has done before. The superstar today enjoys a fan base all across the nation and on the global front as well who adore him also for the trends, he started for having the perfect beard and being dressed as a perfect gentleman always well suited. No doubt, his sheer belief in making films for the fans that appeal to the larger audience, is a base that has made him what he is today.

Moreover, the success of ‘KGF 2’ broke several records at the national and international box office, yes, the man behind all this is Yash.