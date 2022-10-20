NewsEntertainmentRegional
Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collections: Aishwarya Rai film DETHRONES Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collections Update: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram starrer film is inching closer to hitting Rs 475 crore worldwide.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 has crashed Box Office windows and the trend looks upward. The period drama featuring Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, and Vikram among others remains on top. According to a Hindustan Times report, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has earned Rs 455 plus crore gross worldwide as of September 17 and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has earned Rs 431 crore globally. Moreover, Kamal Haasan's Vikram has grossed Rs 443 crore worldwide. 

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has also surpassed Rajinikanth’s Kabali in Malaysia which earned RM 12.6 million whereas Ponniyin Selvan 1 has become the highest-grossing Indian film in 18 days raking in RM 16.59 million at the box office in Malaysia. 

The film is inching closer to hitting Rs 475 crore worldwide.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 - the Tamil period drama is a two-part magnum opus which is written, directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

The film's music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period-based fictional novel of the same name. PS 1 features Ash along with south actor Karthi on the big screens. The actress plays Queen Nandini in the period drama whereas Trisha will be seen as Kundavai. 

 

