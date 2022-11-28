topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PONNIYIN SELVAN: 1

'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' closes box-office run as No. 2 Tamil film after Rajini's '2.0'

The film, which is on the last leg of its theatrical run, is also available on OTT but the numbers cranked up by the film are just behind the Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 04:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The film, which is on the last leg of its theatrical run, is also available on OTT but the numbers cranked up by the film are just behind the Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'.
  • It has effectively beaten the Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya-starrer 'Vikram', released earlier this year.

Trending Photos

'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' closes box-office run as No. 2 Tamil film after Rajini's '2.0'

New Delhi: Mani Ratnam's epic movie 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1' has smashed box-office records as it stands as one of the biggest Tamil movies of all time, reports Pinkvilla.

The film, which is on the last leg of its theatrical run, is also available on OTT but the numbers cranked up by the film are just behind the Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'. It has effectively beaten the Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya-starrer 'Vikram', released earlier this year.

Overall, 'Ponniyin Selvan: 1', which delves into the Chola dynasty's power conflicts as Emperor Sundara Chola's health declines, is the second highest-grossing film ever from Kollywood, just behind '2.0' which collected Rs 508 crore in India and another Rs 665 crore worldwide in 2018, according to Pinkvilla.

If one were to consider just the business from the Tamil-speaking circuit, 'PS: 1' is the biggest ever, beating both '2.0' and 'Vikram' (which minted Rs 372 crore).

It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu and the first to cross Rs 200 crore in the state so far, collecting just short of Rs 222 crore.

The film performed strongly overseas as well, making nearly $21 million, beating the $19 million of '2.0', in the traditional markets and setting many new benchmarks for Kollywood. The film so far has collected Rs 495.50 crore worldwide.

Live Tv

Ponniyin Selvan: 1Ponniyin Selvan: 1 box office collection2.0Ponniyin Selvan: 1 collection

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data