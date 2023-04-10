Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer ‘Project K’ Makers Release BTS Video Of ‘The Raiders’- Watch

New Delhi: Makers of the pan-Indian film ‘Project K’ surely know how to keep the audience engaged. Earlier this year they began a series called ‘From Skratch’ where they released videos of the process that goes behind making important elements of the film. In the early hours of Monday afternoon, Vyjayanthi Movies released the second episode in their ‘From Skratch’ series where the team is seen working on the costumes of the raiders who are the army of the villain in the film.

Taking to social media Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “Who are the raiders? 'From Skratch Ep 2: Assembling The Raiders' #Projectk @actorprabhas @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin @musicsanthosh @vyjayanthimovies. In the video we can see the team discussing the design and showing the audience what goes behind bringing to life a sci-fi universe.

Fans were quite excited to see the video and showered their love in the comments section. “K-will set a mark no one can touch,” a user commented. “#Project-K unbelievable.... Its a world class movie,” added another user with a fire emoji.

Watch the video here

Project K is Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu. Recently, the shoot of ‘Project K’ was halted after Amitabh Bachchan got injured on the sets in Hyderabad.