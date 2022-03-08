Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to release unique NFT collectibles for fans!

New Delhi: Just as the release of the romantic magnum opus ‘Radhe Shyam’ starring megastar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is around the corner, the anticipation has surmounted to an all-new level. To add to the excitement, fans will now get a chance to lay their hands on an eclectic and limited collection of ‘Radhe Shyam’ NFTs launching on March 8, 2022 - International Women's Day.

This collection includes unseen pictures of Prabhas with his digital autograph, 3D animated digital art from the movie and exclusive 3D animated assets including Prabhas in the swanky car he drove in the movie.

These NFTs not only make for the perfect memorabilia but will also allow fans to own a piece of their favourite actor’s legacy.

If that wasn’t all, the Top 100 Radhe Shyam NFT collectors will get a once in a lifetime chance to meet and greet with the superstar himself. The collection will go live for sale on March 8, 2022, on the NgageN platform and the more NFTs one collects the more their chances of being the super fans and meeting their favourite superstar.

Taking on the role of a palmist for the first time in his career, Prabhas is all set to impress in ‘Radhe Shyam’, for which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the sutradhar. The film promises cutting-edge visual effects on a larger-than-life canvas coupled with the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Taking to social media, UV creations shared "Get ready for an epic launch!

Own a part of #RadheShyamNFTs in just 1 Minute & 100 lucky winners will get a chance to meet our superstar #Prabhas.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on March 11, 2022.