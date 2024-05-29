Pushpa 2 The Rule: Pushparaj And Srivalli Are Back With 'Angaaron,' Check It Out

New Delhi: The fever of Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to rise to a whole new level with the second single, 'The Couple Song,' featuring India's favourite Jodi: National Award winner Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and endearingly charming Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. While the teaser and the first single, 'Pushpa Pushpa,' created a massive buzz, the second single is here to create yet another storm.

In this unique video song, where audiences will get a glimpse into actual sets of their favourite film will definitely prove to be a brand new and enjoyable experience. The camaraderie will for sure excite the audiences when they witness maestro director Sukumar enjoying shooting this song and dancing on the tune of ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya with rest of the cast and crew.

The engaging tune of the song is very upbeat, and the master of magic, composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) has again created a stir with this new rendition. Released in 6 different languages: Sooseki (Telugu), Angaaron (Hindi), Soodaana (Tamil), Nodoka (Kannada), Kandaalo (Malayalam), and Aaguner (Bengali), the song is helmed and wonderfully rendered in a fabulous voice of melody queen Shreya Ghoshal in all 6 languages. One of the finest singers of Indian film industry, Shreya Ghoshal with her unique ability to sing in multiple languages has graced the song with her mesmerising voice.

The song is a fun, peppy number that is sure to create a stir among the masses.

Watching India's favourite Jodi, Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, is indeed a treat. The on-screen relationship between the two will be seen more matured in part 2, their on-screen chemistry is still unmissable. While Allu Arjun is high on energy and swag, Rashmika is back with her Saami Saami charm that will surely blow everyone's mind.

The lyrical video features very catchy hook steps that are sure to rule the reels universe. The second single, 'The Couple Song,' has indeed built high anticipation for the release of the film. Moreover, while the first single from the film, 'Pushpa Pushpa,' created a record by achieving a gigantic 100 million+ views across six languages on YouTube with 2.26 million+ likes, the second single will surely set its own record. Music rights of the films are owned by T-Series music company.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.