Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2

'Pushpa: The Rule' Teaser Out Now: Allu Arjun Looks Mind Blowing In The Never-Seen-Before Avatar, Fans Are Stunned

The teaser shattered the internet as soon as it was released and praises and appreciation started pouring in from each corner of the nation. 

 

Written By Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Pushpa: The Rule' Teaser Out Now: Allu Arjun Looks Mind Blowing In The Never-Seen-Before Avatar, Fans Are Stunned 'Pushpa 2' Teaser

New Delhi: The second glimpse of the most anticipated film of the year ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ was released today on the occasion of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday. The teaser shattered the internet as soon as it was released and praises and appreciation started pouring in from each corner of the nation. 

The teaser blows you over with its sheer grandeur, colours and scale. Audiences’ beloved Pushparaj can be seen in an unbelievable yet powerful avatar exuding swag and intensity in every shot. To top things, DSP’s music compliments the teaser with its intense beats and heart racing background music. 

The Teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as  Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4 day festival. 

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and  the colour play that the director has beautifully portrayed.  

This teaser in itself is a proof to the fact that makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this sequel of 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa The Rise’ bigger and a ‘never seen before’ experience. 

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide in August 15th 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, its stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences. 

Watch the teaser here: 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?