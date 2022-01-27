Rajinikanth badly affected by daughter Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's separation, insists its 'temporary'!

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and actor Dhanush's separation news has hit hard not just the fans but also the family. The couple decided to end their 18 years of marriage and issued a joint statement on social media, a few days back.

However, looks like Aishwaryaa and Dhanush's families want the duo to reconcile and sort the differences. According to a report in WION, Rajinikanth is trying hard to make peace between the two.

WION quotes Subhash K Jha's report as saying, "Rajini Sir has taken his daughter’s break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage,” says a source from Chennai. And who knows? It just may happen. Families of both Aishwarya and Dhunsh are pressurizing the couple to reconcile."

In a shocking announcement, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced split on social media.

"Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. “Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Megastar Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa tied the knot with Dhanush in 2004. The couple has two kids together - Yatra and Linga.