हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ram Charan

Ram Charan to collaborate with filmmaker Shankar for pan-India project

With both Ram Charan and Shankar being extremely popular and super successful personalities, fans had been waiting for the actor-director duo to team up for a movie and now, after 'RRR', Ram will be seen in yet another biggie. After SS Rajamouli, he will now play the lead in the ambitious magnum opus that Shankar is planning. 

Ram Charan to collaborate with filmmaker Shankar for pan-India project

Mumbai: Mega power star Ram Charan has locked his next ambitious project with the maverick Shankar who has given one of India’s biggest hits 'Robo 2.0'. Ram and Shankar have now teamed up for the first time ever, for a mammoth pan-India project.

With both Ram Charan and Shankar being extremely popular and super successful personalities, fans had been waiting for the actor-director duo to team up for a movie and now, after 'RRR', Ram will be seen in yet another biggie.

The dashing mega power star seems to be on a roll, and a signing spree. After SS Rajamouli, he will now play the lead in the ambitious magnum opus that Shankar is planning. The film has been bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations with Dil Raju and Shirish as producers. 

Ram and Shankar's film will be designed on an international scale. The makers are planning to leave no stone unturned to make it one of the biggest films to have ever hit Indian screens. With several high octane stunt sequences and adrenaline pumping action, Shankar and Ram's passion project will be mounted on a lavish scale.

The film will be shot and released in several languages, catering to a pan-India audience. This is Ram's first outing with the director, who is famous for his 100 per cent track record. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ram Charanshankar
Next
Story

Documentary film Black Sand qualifies for Oscars 2021

Must Watch

PT13M15S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Feb 12, 2021