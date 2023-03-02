topStoriesenglish2579293
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RANA DAGGUBATI

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Explored New Relationship Dynamics In 'Rana Naidu' Shoot

Rana plays the role of a brooding fixer in the series and will be available to stream soon on Netflix from March 10.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:57 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Rana plays the role of a brooding fixer in the series and will be available to stream soon on Netflix from March 10.
  • 'Rana Naidu' brings together superstar duo Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati on screen for the first time.

Trending Photos

Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Explored New Relationship Dynamics In 'Rana Naidu' Shoot

New Delhi: Actor Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up for his streaming series 'Rana Naidu', has shared that while working on the series, he and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati, who portrays his on-screen father, explored a different dynamic to their relationship.

The actor explained: "I usually play characters that are either good or bad, but Rana is a mix of both. He lives a dark life but also works hard to support his family. Besides the name, I don't have much in common with him. Rana in the show has a complex past and deals with anger in an extreme way. It was challenging for me because I'm usually a chill person."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Rana plays the role of a brooding fixer in the series and will be available to stream soon on Netflix from March 10. 'Rana Naidu' brings together superstar duo Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati on screen for the first time.

He further mentioned: "Luckily, my uncle and I have a great relationship off-screen, so it was fun to explore a different dynamic on set. We definitely struggled with the profanity, but we focused on the time we got between action and cut to really hone in our characters, in that moment it was only Rana Vs Naga and all the rage they had between them".

Live Tv

Rana DaggubatiDaggubati VenkateshRana Naidu

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985