Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 5 years in film industry, THESE are key lessons she learnt

Mumbai: South star Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday completed five years in the film industry and expressed her gratitude for the love and support from fans and well-wishers.

The 25-year-old actor, who works primarily in Kannada and Telugu films -- made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada movie 'Kirik Party'.

She is best known for her performances in movies such as 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Yajamana', and 'Dear Comrade', among others.

Mandanna, who is basking in the success of her Telugu movie 'Pushpa: The Rise', shared a lengthy note on Instagram expressing her excitement.

"It's been 5 years of me in the film industry.. Like woahhhh how did that happen.. Guys..," she wrote, alongside a picture of her.

Penning down the lessons learnt, the actor said it is important to value each moment, stay happy and be grateful for the opportunities.

"Time is flying by too fast make memories each day. How to be truly genuinely happy from the bottom of the heart, I am happy. I've realised nothing in life is easy got to always always keep fighting for what you want, be alert be on your toes be grounded be grateful but always keep fighting (sic)", she said.

Always be open to learn and unlearn many things, Mandanna added.

"Don't carry emotional baggages, physical baggages mental baggages.. Let go! Learn to let go."

The actor also said one must give time and importance to things that they love the most in life -- be it career, love, family or time for oneself.

She also pointed out that it is imperative to eat, sleep better, workout harder, smile bigger and love more openly.

"People don't owe you anything so you don't have to do favours to anyone, you can and you should think of yourself first. And many more.. I'll keep. Going on and on... I'll speak of all of this one day but for now... These," she said.

On the work front, Mandanna is set to make her Bollywood debut with the spy-thriller 'Mission Majnu' also starring Sidharth Malhotra and will also be seen in another Hindi movie 'Goodbye' alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.