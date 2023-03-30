topStoriesenglish2589284
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals She Was Told Not To Do ‘Oo Antava’ During Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she was asked not to do 'Oo Antava' during her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

New Delhi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu who will soon be seen in ‘Shakuntalam’ is known for her acting prowess, honest and blunt opinions and has been quite vocal of the issues has been facing. Recently, in an interview with entertainment portal Miss Malini, Samantha revealed that all of her family members asked her to not do item song ‘Oo Antava’ as she was going through separation at that time. 

“When I was offered ‘Oo Antava’, it was in the middle of the separation (from Chaitanya). After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’. But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it.” 

Adding further, she said, “I just thought, ‘Why should I hide?’ I did not do anything wrong. I was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100 percent; it did not work out. But I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something I didn’t do.” 

Samantha truly impressed her fans with her sensuous dance moves on the song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. Recently, Samantha was also diagnosed with auto-immune disease Myositis but the actress has come out stronger and has continued with her work commitments depsite of the illness. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be seen in the film `Shaakuntalam` which is scheduled to release on April 14. She will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film `Khusi` opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.    

