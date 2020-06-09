South actress Keerthy Suresh's Amazon Prime movie 'Penguin' teaser is edgy and intriguing - Watch

New Delhi: South sensation and National film award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh will soon be seen playing the protagonist in the film titled 'Penguin'. Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the makers have headed for a digital release of the film on Amazon Prime Videos and the teaser was unveiled recently.

'Penguin' teaser is edgy, gripping and intriguing. The one minute 22 seconds long teaser will make jittery and curious at the same time. Also, the background score adds to the mystery-thriller genre.

Watch it here:

The mystery thriller is directed by debutant filmmaker Eashavar Karthic and produced by Karthi Subbaraj. The film has been shot in Tamil and Telugu languages simultaneously.

Keerthy Suresh starrer is high on the buzz word and fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the OTT platform. She plays a mother in this female-oriented mystery thriller. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

The National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is a stunning performer. She received the national honour for playing the role of actress Savitri in 2018 release 'Mahanati'. She has featured in a number of blockbuster Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies respectively.