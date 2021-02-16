South star Oviyaa's controversial tweet on PM Narendra Modi lands her in trouble

New Delhi: Popular South star Oviyaa's controversial tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed her in trouble. A day ahead of PM's visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the former 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant tweeted: #GoBackModi

Oviyaa posted this on her Twitter handle on February 13, 2021.

Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu BJP State Secretary D Alexis Sudhakar has submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police, CB-CID in Chennai to inquire whether the tweet was meant to incite public disorder, and take action against her under section 69 A of IT Act r/w 124 A, 153 A, 294 of the IPC.

Oviyaa has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films. She made her debut in 2010 Tamil drama Kalavani. Later, she featured in several hit films such as Marina, Moodar Koodam and Madha Yaanai Koottam amongst others.

Her act in 2012 release Kalakalappu earned her fame. In 2017, Oviyaa was seen in reality series Bigg Boss Tamil version. She remained one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.