SURIYA

South Star Suriya To Have 3 Different Looks In Kanguva?

Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Made under the banner of Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is high on the buzzword. Directed by Siva, the movie stars superstar Suriya in an entirely new avatar. The makers have kept the audience on edge with intriguing posters that showcase Suriya's thrilling transformations. However, these are not the only looks the superstar will have in the film as viewers will witness three different appearances. 

According to a source close to the production, "Suriya will be seen in three different looks in Kanguva. The actor has undergone a drastic transformation for his role in the film. Each character will have different looks that have never been seen before and will add a different layer of intrigue in the film's story."

Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.

