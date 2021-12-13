SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ trailer gets whopping 1.2 million likes, breaks Baahubali's record!

New Delhi: Makers of 'RRR' recently revealed the trailer and the audience have been pouring in their tremendous love for the much-hyped period action drama. The glimpse of the patriotic story has received more than 1.2 million likes worldwide.

The trailer has topped the charts of the 'Most Liked Pan India Movies Hindi trailer' of all time, even breaking the record of the mighty 'Baahubali'.

The 'Baahubali' franchise created the biggest of records in the multilingual cinema, rightly being called the biggest Pan India film. Now, with RRR assets coming out, the film is touted to shatter all the previous records.

With 1.221 million likes, RRR has toppled Pan India films like Saaho, 2 Point O, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 1 and Pushpa. The film has scripted history in the lifetime of YouTube likes and has created an all-time record in all 5 languages.

RRR featuring Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR is a massive thrill and it has already amassed a huge fan base from all over ever since the trailer dropped in.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 7th January 2022.