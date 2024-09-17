Sundar C To Direct 'Mookuthi Amman 2' Starring Nayanthara

Vels Film International's highly anticipated project, 'Mookuthi Amman 2', has found its director in the acclaimed filmmaker Sundar C. The successful director, fresh from the success of 'Aranmanai-4', is set to helm the divine fantasy genre film, starring Lady Superstar Nayanthara in the lead role.

Producer Dr. Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International has joined forces with Nayanthara for this grand-scale project, made on a high budget. The film will be co-produced by Rowdy Pictures, Avni Cinemax [P] LTD, IVY Entertainment, B4U Motion Pictures, with Ishan Saksena, Sunil Shah, and Raja Subramanian at the helm.

Sharing the poster, the makers of the film wrote: "Welcoming The King of Commercial Entertainers, Director Sundar C to the Divine Fantasy World of MA-2 #MookuthiAmman2"

Sundar C's expertise in delivering blockbuster hits, combined with Nayanthara's incredible talent, has generated immense excitement among fans and the industry. Unlike its predecessor, 'Mookuthi Amman 2' will have a unique premise, promising many theatrical moments.

The official announcement of the supporting cast and crew will be revealed soon. With Sundar C and Nayanthara on board, 'Mookuthi Amman 2' has become one of the most eagerly awaited films in the Tamil cinema.

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience with 'Mookuthi Amman 2'!